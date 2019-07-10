As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Stake by $634,095; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered by $384,636

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 23,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $306.6. About 1.47M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $203.07. About 15.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2 Positive(ish) Takes on Apple and China After G-20 Trade Ceasefire – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DIA, BA, AAPL, GS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.21 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 24 NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,834 shares. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley.