As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Lifted by $472,689 Its Stake; Kirr Marbach & Company Lifted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $475,904 as Share Price Declined

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.65. About 13.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 1.67 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Academy Tx has 4.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.55% stake. First City Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.08% or 7,889 shares in its portfolio. 1.98M were accumulated by Hightower Ltd Liability Co. 21,908 are owned by Peddock Advsrs Llc. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 125,543 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 183,264 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Amp Ltd invested in 1.99 million shares or 2.12% of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp invested in 8.04% or 3.75 million shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.94% or 24,149 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Herald Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 1.03% or 7.89M shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grand Jean Capital Management holds 4.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 58,907 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 78,800 shares. Eaton Vance reported 65,725 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.57M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 17,874 are owned by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 913,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 11,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 56,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 108,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. S&T Financial Bank Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 361,871 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 11,450 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3.41M shares. Sei Invests Company holds 392,503 shares. Research Glob Invsts, California-based fund reported 5.47 million shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 25,899 shares. Fin Counselors Inc stated it has 12,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.