As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Position by $3.04 Million; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lowered Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Value Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 48,845 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 55,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 176.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 51,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 80,832 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 29,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 90,980 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $54.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

