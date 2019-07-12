As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Longer Investments Trimmed Holding; As Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dodge & Cox Lowered Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $203.09. About 10.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 17,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65M, down from 452,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 848,090 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd owns 34,653 shares. 239,752 were accumulated by Interocean Capital. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 38,723 shares. Cornerstone Cap invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,410 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 8.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiera has 469,258 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,449 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 123,147 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 105,493 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. 22,575 are held by Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Cahill Financial Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,415 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 19,940 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.68B for 23.95 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Apple and Uber – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 2.39M shares to 30.37 million shares, valued at $2.01B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 586,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $101.30M for 51.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.51% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Dodge And Cox accumulated 435,294 shares. 19,259 were accumulated by Tudor Corp Et Al. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 477,637 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,066 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 85,300 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 1.94 million shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 4.09 million shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4.21M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 297 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 4.17 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,392 shares.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PDP, ANSS, PAYC, CDNS: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Design Systems: At An Optimistic Price Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $8.42 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $4.81M was made by TAN LIP BU on Thursday, January 31. SHOVEN JOHN B sold $2.50M worth of stock.