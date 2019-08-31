As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Longer Investments Cut Its Holding; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Middleton & Co Decreased Holding by $355,796

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 37,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 38,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.63M for 19.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.