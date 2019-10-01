As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Leisure Capital Management Boosted by $484,226 Its Position; As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Barometer Capital Management Decreased Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 35,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 714,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, down from 749,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.70M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $226.19. About 15.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18,800 shares to 62,300 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Financial Services Etf (IYG) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

