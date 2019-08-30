As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $751,275; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $2.51 Million

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.59. About 2.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 1,990 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). D E Shaw And invested in 19,600 shares. Invesco has 18,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 73,350 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 694,555 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 11,700 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 19,660 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Virtu Ltd Liability Co accumulated 23,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 10,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 54,659 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Gp accumulated 0% or 224 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 280,239 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Company invested 1.42% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

