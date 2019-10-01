As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased by $1.77 Million Its Holding; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lowered Ibm (IBM) Holding by $1.16 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 8,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,859 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 8,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,804 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, down from 39,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.42. About 3.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,496 shares to 20,526 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (SCZ) by 6,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 13.46 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $145.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,091 shares to 51,838 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

