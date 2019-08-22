As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Kings Point Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $935,172; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Holding

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 524,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.86M, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 843,522 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,439 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss.

