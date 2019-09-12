As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Kazazian Asset Management Decreased by $3.69 Million Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 18,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 33,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59 million, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ws Lllp reported 114,264 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.09 million shares. Carderock Cap Management Inc accumulated 46,010 shares. Markel stated it has 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers Inc owns 23,563 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd has 87,568 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc stated it has 84,827 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthquest Corporation has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca invested 5.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osterweis reported 7,717 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors, a South Carolina-based fund reported 128,131 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc has 33,145 shares. Brinker Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,886 shares. Alberta Inv owns 214,400 shares. Meeder Asset owns 189,037 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mngmt Pro reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,345 are held by Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Com. Guyasuta Inv Advisors stated it has 4,638 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability has invested 3.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has 27,648 shares. Saturna Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,868 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Natl State Bank In has 12,926 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Oak Associates Oh owns 54,273 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 456 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.17% or 1,338 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 24,279 shares. Hills Commercial Bank reported 1,287 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Monetta Serv Incorporated has invested 7.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7,887 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 1,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).