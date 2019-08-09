As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Jrm Investment Counsel Lifted Holding; As Ncr New (NCR) Share Price Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Its Position by $324,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 115,060 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $199.86. About 10.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Management has 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 70,814 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.98 million were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.91 million shares. Meyer Handelman reported 151,844 shares. Sprott Inc owns 50,610 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 363,266 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Walter Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv invested in 42,814 shares. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 27,204 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Ami Asset Management reported 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Com has 101,579 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 106,026 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.