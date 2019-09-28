As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $1.33 Million as Share Value Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 60.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0.34% or 400,083 shares. Choate Invest Advisors holds 3,916 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Montecito Commercial Bank Trust accumulated 0.44% or 8,791 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 882,060 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 346,479 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 11,601 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 17,318 shares. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Co has 1.47% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16,700 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,000 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 3,313 shares or 0% of the stock. Bender Robert invested in 1.48% or 17,769 shares. Ima Wealth has 1.47% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 647,476 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 7.99 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 190 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 34.91 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacifica Capital Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,465 shares. Telos Capital Management owns 57,366 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 3.98% or 52,325 shares. Osborne Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.39% or 89,463 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Ltd Liability stated it has 38,690 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 273,909 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd reported 5,404 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 87,350 shares stake. Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported 23.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hengehold Capital Lc accumulated 4,124 shares. Illinois-based Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Capital Glob has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Of Virginia Va holds 62,439 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Lc invested in 5,368 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,500 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).