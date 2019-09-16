As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Holding; Pathstone Family Office Position in Carmax (KMX) Boosted as Market Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 169,718 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.59 million, up from 167,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $219.54. About 8.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 6,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 167,325 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, up from 160,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.93. About 265,726 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,897 shares to 549,609 shares, valued at $82.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 48,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,491 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 4.91M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.1% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3.01M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sib Limited Liability Company has invested 5.5% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 2,576 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank reported 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 297,200 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.61% or 7.83 million shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 2,907 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 19,752 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 6,500 shares. Barr E S & reported 321,959 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Com Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.7% or 39,200 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,084 shares to 7,320 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 17,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,340 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).