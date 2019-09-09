As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed Position; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined While Light Street Capital Management Boosted by $30.27 Million Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,111 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 43,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37 million, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.61 million shares traded or 94.30% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,196 shares to 107,426 shares, valued at $26.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset reported 79,414 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited holds 5.33% or 8,232 shares in its portfolio. 712,286 are held by Mar Vista Investment Prtn Limited. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 2,313 shares. Ironwood Management Llc has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,803 are held by Addison Communication. Zacks Mgmt holds 229,536 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 3,954 are held by Driehaus Ltd Company. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 1,556 shares or 0% of the stock. One Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.2% or 35,586 shares. Blue Chip holds 27,204 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Service Group Limited Liability holds 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 36,456 shares. Private Management Group Incorporated accumulated 2,421 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – AAPL – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Cadian Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 8.8% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 3,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,950 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 37,669 shares. Moreover, Osborne Partners Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.66% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 14,015 shares. American Rech Mgmt Communications owns 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 175 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 1.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 0.92% or 20,895 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.38M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 65,492 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 997 shares. 1.13M were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.3% or 105,768 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,800 shares to 420,200 shares, valued at $49.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,135 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.