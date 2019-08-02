As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Parsons Capital Management Cut Holding; Baker Ellis Asset Management Boosted Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position by $1.17 Million; Market Value Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.24. About 1.30M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $203.34. About 26.37 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartwell J M Partnership holds 8,760 shares. 23,022 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 68,608 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,480 shares. Stratford Consulting Llc accumulated 1,133 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ithaka Gru Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,450 shares. Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,157 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 239,752 shares. Numerixs Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 14,448 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd has invested 5.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 19.71 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg. Provident Tru reported 0.07% stake. 415,017 were accumulated by Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt accumulated 127,759 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares to 11,028 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 15,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 10,594 shares to 42,478 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,114 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $304,560 activity.