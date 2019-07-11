As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lakeview Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped Holding by $1.90 Million as Share Value Rose

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 16,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.31 million, up from 368,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 150,000 shares. Jlb & Associates invested in 78,016 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,880 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 4.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,179 shares. Sit Inv accumulated 259,975 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Alexandria Cap Lc reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill & has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited reported 15,963 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 0.61% or 9,807 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Limited Co reported 2.34% stake. Opus Cap Limited Company holds 4,858 shares. Court Place Lc has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Corp reported 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motley Fool Asset Lc accumulated 74,918 shares. Ellington Gp Lc reported 0.73% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNBC’s ‘Trading Nation’ Weighs In On Apple’s Recent Run – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland & holds 4.26% or 60,518 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire Gp has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 884,850 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.42% or 36,228 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has 9,676 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd invested in 28,449 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd holds 337,554 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Natixis invested in 3.64 million shares or 2.7% of the stock. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 2.24% or 452,324 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 5.83M shares. 93,556 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Cortland Incorporated Mo reported 6,555 shares. 28.99 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 13.47M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q4 2019 Earnings After Microsoft Cloud Deal? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,490 shares to 62,791 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 15,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,280 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.