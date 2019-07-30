As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Lowered Its Position; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Declined, Profund Advisors Has Boosted Position

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 12.20M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 120.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 7,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,252 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, up from 6,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 1.60 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 109,479 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 198,164 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Security Natl Tru invested in 3.21% or 52,650 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 65,384 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.09% or 105,433 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 7.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability holds 41,515 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt Inc has 100,763 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. 62,646 were accumulated by Woodstock Corp. Hartwell J M LP has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sunbelt Secs accumulated 27,221 shares. Veritas Investment (Uk) Ltd reported 1,421 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic accumulated 300 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 69,650 shares to 105,500 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

