As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Btr Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 3,801 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6,971 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 42,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,050 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,431 shares to 48,239 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Americ 6.5 Pfd Pfd Se.

