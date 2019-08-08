As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered by $9.50 Million Its Holding; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Value Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $109.01. About 1,873 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $200.35. About 1.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,219 shares. Smith Salley Associates accumulated 101,284 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,118 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 65,274 shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. 9,553 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company reported 4,450 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru owns 3.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,521 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust owns 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 128,757 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management Lp stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,419 were reported by Ent Financial Services Corp. Blackhill Capital invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The France-based Comgest Sas has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo has 0.81% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 33,700 shares. Pnc Fin Grp accumulated 79,573 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 0.06% or 4,210 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 115,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Water Island Cap has invested 3.9% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Northern has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 89,321 shares. The California-based Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.29% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 8,484 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 6,826 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.65 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

