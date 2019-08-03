As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bb&T Has Cut by $982,044 Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.17 Million

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 5,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 431,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.94 million, down from 436,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,694 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 1,959 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.05% stake. Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc owns 1,781 shares. Tortoise Investment Management holds 94 shares. 70.65 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Wolverine Asset Management Limited stated it has 33,959 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 414,268 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Davis R M owns 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,883 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Midas Mgmt accumulated 1.35% or 13,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 9,365 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Tn holds 7,305 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 2.5% or 20,149 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp accumulated 4.81 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,894 shares to 44,170 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,193 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (SHV) by 6,321 shares to 17,990 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).

