As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.30 Million; Par Capital Management Has Decreased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $34.75 Million as Valuation Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 4.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32M, down from 7.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 10.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 21,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 28,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Antsy to bet on the NFL? NW Indiana casinos to offer sports betting Sept. 1 – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 195,000 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $76.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 137,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

