As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Its Stake; Nucor (NUE) Holding Has Boosted by Petroleum & Resources Corp

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 134.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 1.46 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 20.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares to 33,900 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

