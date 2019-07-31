As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Has Boosted by $1.89 Million Its Stake; Wilsey Asset Management Holds Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $214.86. About 57.08 million shares traded or 114.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.66M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

