As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Increased Its Position; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake as Shares Rose

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1150.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 20,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 514,832 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hrt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 171,803 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 3.64M shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 116,625 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. M&T Bank reported 19,010 shares. Bamco invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc owns 6.21 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank And holds 0% or 31 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 44,742 shares. Nwi Mgmt LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 450,000 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 186,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust reported 4,061 shares stake.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,003 shares to 180,277 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,585 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

