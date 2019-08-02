As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Cut by $1.56 Million Its Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Lifted Stake

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 17,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 144,118 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 126,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 5.09 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 8,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 155,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45M, down from 163,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 21.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt owns 2,351 shares. Dillon & Assoc holds 0.2% or 10,970 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 100 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 75,000 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.7% or 225,793 shares. Cincinnati Ins stated it has 0.68% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Illinois-based Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 11,814 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.24% or 849,952 shares in its portfolio. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated stated it has 10,548 shares. Holderness holds 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,732 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1.90 million shares. Strategic Service holds 65,737 shares. Syntal Prns Lc invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 48,295 shares to 2,869 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 306,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,321 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 267,664 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $73.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).