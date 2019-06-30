As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Cubic Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Position; As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $1.51 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 108,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 2.66M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 48,500 shares to 177,700 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 48,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3,000.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.03B for 11.74 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares to 94,849 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,947 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).