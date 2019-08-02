As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding by $372,897; Family Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 100,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 98,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 26,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 44,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com)

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares to 39,405 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 29,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept accumulated 6.17% or 76,059 shares. Grassi Management has invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rdl reported 2.87% stake. First Foundation Advsr owns 67,128 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt owns 36,193 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Wooster Corthell Wealth holds 1,385 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,150 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,564 shares. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 2.55% or 22,849 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.21% or 7,929 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,249 shares. Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A owns 74,793 shares.

