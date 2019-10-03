As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $483,832; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Willow Creek Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.2. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 98,239 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44 million, down from 100,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $220.46. About 19.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 2.08M shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Australia-based Platinum Investment Ltd has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2.04M shares. Asset Management Group holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,503 shares. Hudson Valley Adv holds 1.96% or 42,825 shares in its portfolio. Consulate Incorporated reported 31,267 shares stake. Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 38,600 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 485,556 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 4.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,210 shares to 74,567 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 75,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,129 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.85% or 4.14M shares. Corda Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 369,256 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 78,912 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Loudon Inv Lc has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Illinois-based Martin Investment Management has invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hollencrest Mgmt reported 23,046 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Amer Research Co holds 71,540 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Old Republic Int holds 2.06% or 727,100 shares. Washington-based Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Phocas Fincl invested in 0% or 71.06 million shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 297,000 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 34,103 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 2.47 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W has 72,798 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.64 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.