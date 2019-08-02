As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Cut by $39.11 Million Its Stake; Southernsun Asset Management Position in Knowles (KN) Has Cut by $8.34 Million as Shares Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 94.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 206,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 11,180 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 218,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (KN) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 490,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.24M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 1.53M shares traded or 92.98% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.34 million for 16.71 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

