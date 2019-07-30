As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Birinyi Associates Trimmed Stake by $816,480; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holds Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO)

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78 million, down from 124,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 4.20 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 65,938 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global’s Prop. Perpetual Pref. Units ‘BBB+’; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 6.28M shares. Sol Cap has 0.5% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Usca Ria Ltd Com owns 39,108 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Liability Com, Us-based fund reported 76,375 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 41,305 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.05% or 28,341 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 5,878 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 2.84 million shares. 7,450 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Ww owns 10.66M shares. Hillman Commerce holds 11.82% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 944,701 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market close – Live Trading News” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Missing Out On Home IoT Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability invested in 76,494 shares or 0.82% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kopp Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.13% or 7,336 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 534,878 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 5,459 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. California-based Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,075 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 28,600 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields Limited Com. Godsey Gibb Associates has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 57,802 shares. 79,414 are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Co holds 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 29,565 shares. Regions Finance Corp invested in 1.31% or 596,933 shares. Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Bank Na has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).