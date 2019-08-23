As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Stake by $1.57 Million; Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Analog Devices Com (ADI) as Market Valuation Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 8,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 73,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 64,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.54M shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 10,122 shares to 110,323 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 65,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,040 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).