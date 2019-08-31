As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Argent Trust Company Has Trimmed by $316,953 Its Stake; M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Gratia Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 307,907 shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 1,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 147,709 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06 million, down from 149,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Com owns 0.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 340,497 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company holds 30,831 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Wendell David Associate holds 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 103,011 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 243,262 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 55,667 shares. Duff Phelps Management Company reported 41,620 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 732,065 shares. Brookstone Management stated it has 37,389 shares. Moreover, Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,095 shares. Cambridge has invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 5.34M shares. Zuckerman Inv Ltd invested in 2,535 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc holds 2,608 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pacific Investment Mngmt reported 83,566 shares stake.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 526 shares to 1,506 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ITOT) by 33,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,784 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 411,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 14,383 shares stake. Dupont Corporation has 0.02% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Thb Asset reported 169,008 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Campbell Communications Invest Adviser Ltd owns 7,962 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.13% or 243,289 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 49,955 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 25,028 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 41,652 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 69,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Towle And holds 1.10 million shares. Donald Smith And Inc owns 2.20M shares for 2.25% of their portfolio.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Trio of High Performing Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.