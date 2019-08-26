As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Alethea Capital Management Increased Position; Next Century Growth Investors Upped Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding by $3.94 Million; Stock Price Declined

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 127,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 287,360 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 160,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 436,972 shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raub Brock LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,099 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.29% or 194,844 shares. First Bancorp Trust invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,385 are owned by Thompson Inv Mngmt. 114,974 were reported by South State Corp. Athena Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,291 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.45% or 55,238 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Commercial Bank holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,275 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested in 7.02% or 304,455 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 4.62M shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 7,929 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 3.58 million shares stake. State Street stated it has 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) by 23,919 shares to 68,139 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 91,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,510 shares, and cut its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

