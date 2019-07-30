As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Wealth Architects Boosted by $355,320 Its Position; Investec Asset Management North America Raised Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $560,829 as Stock Price Rose

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 7,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 293,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 1.30 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $209.71. About 18.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.19% or 5,416 shares. 19,739 are owned by Rockshelter Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Mercantile Tru Com accumulated 10,970 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management holds 403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burns J W And Company New York has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 2.93M were reported by Nordea Invest Mgmt. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Llc has invested 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 8,072 shares in its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.2% or 38,768 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 4,469 shares. Corsair Mngmt Limited Partnership has 13,428 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 222,716 shares. 28,640 are owned by First Midwest Bank & Trust Division. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 23,929 shares to 88,191 shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 20,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,393 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Advisors, Oklahoma-based fund reported 47,326 shares. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department reported 47,600 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Run Cap Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,788 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0.76% stake. Cetera Advsrs Lc has 256,711 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,367 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,650 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 2.27% or 9.71M shares. Founders Management Ltd Co accumulated 1.62% or 23,183 shares. Cohen Cap Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,408 shares. Crossvault Ltd Llc reported 53,237 shares stake. Steinberg Global Asset stated it has 37,117 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.25% or 21,840 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.78% or 49,410 shares in its portfolio.