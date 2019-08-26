As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Upped by $385,749 Its Stake; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Holding in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Raised as Share Value Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 10,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 73,424 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 63,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 89,742 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $205.76. About 21.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares to 196,964 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 113,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,197 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card launches for U.S. customers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Company accumulated 895,444 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 22,871 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 107,049 shares. Inr Advisory Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap City Tru Fl owns 33,243 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Contrarius Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 172,200 were accumulated by Nomura Holding. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,173 shares. Roffman Miller Pa has 148,962 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schnieders Mngmt Lc holds 3.37% or 41,515 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 5.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albion Fincl Ut invested in 113,426 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Diker Llc holds 14,128 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 3.58% or 126,625 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 143 are held by Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 175,912 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 1,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 445,561 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 7,091 shares. Bridger Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 514,105 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 82,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 2.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 201,530 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 204 shares. 161 were reported by Captrust Financial. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com reported 191,923 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 13,867 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,477 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staar Surgical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STAA – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 16,245 shares to 143,389 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,955 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).