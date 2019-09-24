As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Tarbox Group Increased Its Holding by $14.83 Million; Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding Increased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 1.70 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 670.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 75,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 86,530 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13M, up from 11,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $217.91. About 15.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat

