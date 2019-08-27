As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sterneck Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 658,043 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mngmt reported 7,889 shares stake. Athena Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,291 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.37 million shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,865 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 5.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avenir invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Nebraska-based Elkhorn Partners Lp has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn holds 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 41,366 shares. 22,700 are owned by Needham Mgmt Lc. 542,985 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company. 56,465 were reported by Penobscot Invest. Beacon owns 20,777 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Llc owns 10,344 shares. Westfield Cap Management Lp accumulated 1.92 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% stake. Rare Infra Limited holds 0.02% or 1,958 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ims Cap accumulated 8,653 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 85,678 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,954 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,500 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 249,878 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.14% or 9,270 shares. 6,993 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 5,065 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 0.27% or 80,000 shares.