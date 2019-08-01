As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder St Germain D J Co Boosted Its Position; Lee Danner & Bass Raised J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $486,113 as Stock Price Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 1.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $215.46. About 7.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,634 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group Inc owns 1.72M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.31 million shares. 2.31M were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. First Republic Mngmt invested in 2.14 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Ltd Co has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.02M shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.11% or 24,987 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 25,675 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers owns 101,207 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,104 shares. Woodstock holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,075 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 43,552 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,682 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 796,922 shares to 77,210 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 12,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,165 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Sm (VB).