As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased Holding by $2.14 Million; Valueworks Increases Holding in Brunswick (BC)

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 991,030 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 11,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 55,238 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 66,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,448 shares. Moreover, Palouse Cap has 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,550 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Co owns 138,985 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Matthew 25 invested in 120,000 shares. Madrona Services Llc accumulated 5,467 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Mngmt has 3.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co owns 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 238,882 shares. 586,510 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Financial Gp Inc invested in 4.06% or 242,000 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 28,006 shares. 2,925 are held by Gluskin Sheff & Assocs. Sabal Tru stated it has 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 366,694 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 32,740 shares to 749,850 shares, valued at $20.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 50,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 788,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 800 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,735 shares. Van Berkom And Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 529 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 392,975 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated owns 7,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor holds 104,759 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc holds 216,051 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 71,585 shares. American Intll Group Incorporated owns 173,628 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 2,245 shares in its portfolio.

