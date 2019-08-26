As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Cut Its Holding by $19.56 Million; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake Has Lifted by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 103,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 119,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $206.09. About 20.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 211.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 112,990 shares as the company's stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 166,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06M, up from 53,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 447,643 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 215,937 shares to 882,115 shares, valued at $41.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 91,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,823 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

