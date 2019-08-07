As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased Its Stake by $998,109; Hennessy Advisors Holds Holding in Dominion Energy (D)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 27,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 597,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.83 million, up from 570,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 3.43M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 52,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $199.11. About 28.57M shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retail Bank Of The West has 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Fincl Ser reported 3.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco reported 66,633 shares stake. Mcmillion Mngmt stated it has 46,227 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. 105,328 were reported by Burns J W & Ny. Pettee Inc accumulated 12,695 shares or 1.52% of the stock. New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windward Mngmt Ca owns 323,821 shares. Sanders Cap Limited reported 8.13 million shares. Lynch & Assocs In holds 1,674 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Midas Mngmt Corporation owns 24,100 shares. Fin Consulate Inc owns 30,582 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,471 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,125 shares to 48,164 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 16,600 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 26,105 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.27% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 15,892 shares. Epoch Investment Partners holds 0.84% or 2.51M shares. Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Advsrs Inc Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 32,300 shares. 20,600 are held by Icon Advisers Inc Communications. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3.69M shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 402 shares. Middleton & Co Ma invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wendell David, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc invested in 709,362 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 4.84% or 6.60M shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,700 shares to 75,700 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,652 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares.