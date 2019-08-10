As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Decreased Position; Maverick Capital LTD Stake in Sothebys (BID) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 89,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The hedge fund held 45,560 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 135,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 380,425 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 03/05/2018 – Burgundy Wines Are Battering Bordeaux at Auction, Says Sotheby’s; 24/04/2018 – Hey, art collectors. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,581 shares to 20,201 shares, valued at $20.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 80,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

