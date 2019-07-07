As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Capstone Financial Advisors Position in Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Lowered by $760,000

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 8,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,002 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.66 million, up from 184,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.41 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 261,485 shares to 918,842 shares, valued at $74.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 309,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares to 199,700 shares, valued at $27.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,336 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

