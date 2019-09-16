As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Increased Stake by $821,490; Main Street Research Has Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Position by $7.56 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 4,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.93M, up from 126,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is becoming a camera company – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability owns 3,200 shares. Iberiabank has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invest owns 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,247 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Drexel Morgan & owns 15,957 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 2.73% or 130,661 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 2.90 million shares. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orleans Cap Management Corporation La invested in 22,552 shares. Delta Mgmt Lc holds 3.66% or 29,333 shares in its portfolio. Alley Co Limited Com invested in 38,687 shares. 68,922 are held by Palisade Asset Llc. Df Dent Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,523 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 34,879 shares.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,564 shares to 160,455 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,858 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nomura owns 7,170 shares. Argent Communications holds 0.04% or 2,552 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Co holds 0.05% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 52,638 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc has 81,606 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 6,318 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement. Allstate Corp holds 0.04% or 12,668 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 1.15% or 85,931 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 0.03% stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc reported 4,671 shares. Capital Limited Ca accumulated 8,951 shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 915 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mengis Cap Management owns 42,100 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc has 7,637 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.