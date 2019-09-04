As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Ntv Asset Management Raised by $1.21 Million Its Stake; Boston Partners Cut Stake in Quinstreet (QNST) by $790,595

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 60,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 118,543 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 179,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 405,447 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 34,348 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $317.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 80,332 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 3,200 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Grp reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Dana Advsr accumulated 0.1% or 151,890 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 39,200 shares. Invesco Limited has 290,998 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com owns 5,600 shares. Coe Management Limited Liability reported 0.63% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). 12,477 were reported by Mason Street Ltd Liability Company. Creative Planning holds 28,450 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,116 shares.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.45 million for 40.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 273,334 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Lc accumulated 320,687 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Barnett & Company invested in 0.2% or 1,874 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability owns 124,269 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Nadler Finance Gru Incorporated has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 1.81% or 2.42M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.5% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio. House stated it has 5.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spears Abacus Ltd owns 183,362 shares or 4.44% of their US portfolio. Edgewood Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 139,931 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.63% or 33,352 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 3.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,089 shares. Garrison Asset Lc reported 0.53% stake. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 207,060 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

