As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Northstar Group Has Increased Holding; Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lowered Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holding as Stock Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23M, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1080.8. About 3,312 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 6,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,428 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, up from 37,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $226.47. About 15.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,021 shares to 227,839 shares, valued at $48.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6,787 shares to 82,018 shares, valued at $14.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

