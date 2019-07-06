As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Nadler Financial Group Lowered Position; Paradice Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Sothebys (BID) by $795,870 as Share Price Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 402,066 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 16/05/2018 – Basquiat’s `Flesh and Spirit’ Fetches $30.7 Million at Sotheby’s; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 28/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Expands Investor Relations Team

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.