As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed by $1.40 Million Its Holding; Viacom (VIAB) Stake Has Upped by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 7.20 million shares traded or 56.01% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 03/05/2018 – Clusterfest Reveals Details for lmmersive, One-of-a-Kind Experiences from TV’s Most Iconic Comedy Shows; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 24/05/2018 – VIA: It’s the end of an era at BET: chairman and CEO Debra Lee is leaving after more than three decades at the company. – ! $VIA; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.55 million shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Courage Miller Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 1,672 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.12M shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com has 41,432 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 14.30 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Community Bank Na accumulated 102,803 shares or 3.94% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn holds 7,505 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mairs And Power holds 0.08% or 33,151 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 159,820 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Snow Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 261,185 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc owns 1.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 259,975 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 145,872 shares. Prudential owns 7.38 million shares. Stevens Capital Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,257 shares. Round Table Svcs Lc accumulated 0.78% or 11,890 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,998 shares to 39,224 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

