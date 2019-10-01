As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $415,670 Its Position; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 98,937 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58M, up from 96,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $227.3. About 4.77 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.37M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 3.29 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is ending (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 2.05% or 131,915 shares. Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Group has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Washington-based Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tdam Usa has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insight 2811 Inc has 4,695 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advisors invested in 0.63% or 5,500 shares. 628,795 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 91,439 are held by Charter Tru. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 9,026 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 19,080 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd has invested 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hwg Holdings LP reported 18,403 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. Essex Fincl Service holds 60,665 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited reported 31,035 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,116 shares to 487,023 shares, valued at $65.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,630 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).