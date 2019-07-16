As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, M Holdings Securities Lifted Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $128.86 Million

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,570 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.65M, up from 62,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 15.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.83 million, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advisors Inc accumulated 1.28% or 31,245 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.09% or 5.80 million shares. Generation Mngmt Llp has invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mathes Inc holds 37,173 shares. L & S Advsr Incorporated owns 110,556 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp invested in 124,021 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Navellier & Inc stated it has 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hayek Kallen Inv stated it has 84,390 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 437,638 shares stake. Steadfast Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.67M shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt invested in 104,925 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 512,199 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $278.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 3.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenleaf reported 139,368 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 90,968 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.32% or 4,258 shares in its portfolio. Lau Lc reported 71,073 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Inv has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Southeast Asset Advisors invested in 83,965 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 2.26% or 63,099 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company owns 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,106 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Co reported 25,090 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa owns 24,092 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 23,500 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has 23.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple playing ‘poker’ with China move – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trader Toolkit: 2 Market Analysis Tools That Every Trader Should Be Aware Of – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 3,971 shares to 6,727 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 18,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,541 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).